UK sanctions four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons

Published on Nov 02, 2022 05:23 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Those sanctioned included Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov.

Russia-Ukraine War: A car passes as city lighting turned off at twilight in Kyiv.(AP)
The British government said on Wednesday that it had sanctioned four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Those sanctioned included Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, who Britain described as known associates of oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was himself sanctioned earlier this year.

The pair were targeted for their involvement in the extractive, transport and construction sectors, Britain's Foreign Office said.

"Today we are sanctioning an additional four oligarchs who rely on Putin for their positions of authority and in turn fund his military machine," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"By targeting these individuals, we are ramping up the economic pressure on Putin and will continue to do so until Ukraine prevails."

