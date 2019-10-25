UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London

world

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:21 IST

British officials have assured New Delhi that India House will be protected during Sunday’s ‘Free Kashmir’ protest after serious concern was raised over the prospect of another round of violence after that witnessed on August 15 and September 3.

Following diplomatic communication by India on the issue and concern raised by the Indian community, Scotland Yard has restricted the protest’s timing and route. It cannot proceed and culminate outside the Indian high commission.

The police said it is “liaising closely with the protest organisers and the High Commission of India to prepare for the policing operation.”

“We will take steps to ensure the security and integrity of the High Commission of India and the safety of those who work there or visit on that day,” they added.

A police statement named some of the groups behind the protest: Muslim Action Forum, World Muslim Federation, Pakistan Patriotic Front, Overseas Pakistan Welfare Council, Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party, and PTi AJK and said that the restrictions apply to any group in favour of the ‘Free Kashmir’ movement. Organisers of these groups are likely to challenge the curbs in court on Friday.

Though the protest was going to begin from outside Parliament Street/Downing Street at 10 am and end at 5 pm outside India House, the police said it will not begin before 2 pm. Traffic has also been restricted from Parliament Street, along Whitehall, to culminate in Trafalgar Square.

Matt Twist of Scotland Yard said: “We understand that this is a significant day for those protesting, and also recognise that it falls on the important Hindu festival of Diwali. My intention is to preserve the rights of those protesting along with that of those who may be affected by it”.

“We will take steps to prevent crime and disorder. Those attending the demonstrations can expect to see a significant police presence. Taking into account the anticipated number of protestors, and in order to prevent serious disruption, we have imposed pre-event conditions on the Free Kashmir protest under Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act”.

“The assembly and march will start from Parliament Street, proceed along Whitehall and conclude in Trafalgar Square. These places have been chosen for organising the protest as they will provide good visibility and in case there is a disruption, it will not cause road blockade near the High Commission of India,” he added.

The police action was announced after the issue figured in the House of Commons on Wednesday and a series of interventions by home secretary Priti Patel, MPs, members of the London Assembly and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest within the law but strongly condemn any damage caused to diplomatic missions. The safety and security of diplomatic missions in the UK, and their staff, is of utmost concern”.

“We have been and remain in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London to emphasise this,” he added.

