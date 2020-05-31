e-paper
Home / World News / UK taking ‘right steps’ to ease virus lockdown, says foreign minister

UK taking ‘right steps’ to ease virus lockdown, says foreign minister

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday the “careful” easing of the coronavirus lockdown was now the “right step” to take.

world Updated: May 31, 2020 14:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Dominic Raab said on Sunday the “careful” easing of the coronavirus lockdown was now the “right step” to take.
Dominic Raab said on Sunday the “careful” easing of the coronavirus lockdown was now the “right step” to take.(via REUTERS)
         

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday the “careful” easing of the coronavirus lockdown was now the “right step” to take, shrugging off criticism for moving too quickly to allow people more social contact.

“We are confident that this is the right step to be taking at this moment in time,” Raab told Sky News. “We are taking those steps very carefully, based on the science but also based on our ability now to monitor the virus.”

