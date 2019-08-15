e-paper
UK teen starved, bled to death at eco-resort: Malaysia Police

world Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:52 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Seremban (Malaysia)
This undated photo released by The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family shows Nora Anne Quoirin. Malaysian police said Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the family of the missing 15-year-old London girl positively identified a naked body found near the nature resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, Malaysia, where she disappeared over a week ago. (The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family via AP)
Malaysian police say a 15-year-old London teenager who mysteriously disappeared from a nature resort died from intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said Thursday the autopsy found no evidence Nora Anne Quoirin had been abducted or raped. She was estimated to have been dead two or three days when her body was found.

Quoirin’s naked body was discovered Tuesday beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the Dusun eco-resort after disappearing from her family’s resort cottage on August 4.

Her family’s lawyer earlier said they hoped police would investigate possible foul play. They also thanked searchers, saying “Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 11:52 IST

