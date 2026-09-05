Pokemon GO down? Users report lagging, glitching Raids amid outage reports: 'Fix it ASAP'

Update: Pokémon GO appears to be working normally again following a brief outage on Saturday afternoon. During the outage, many users reported issues with raids, with some saying the game would freeze when attempting to participate. Pokemon GO down. (AFP)

As of 2:40 p.m. EDT, the issues appear to have been resolved. The cause of the outage remains unknown.

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Initial report: Pokémon GO players are reporting lag, glitches and problems with Raids, with frustrated users taking to social media to complain about the issues.

Downdetector reports According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of an outage began coming in around 1:45 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Most users reported problems with Raids, saying they were experiencing lag and freezing during gameplay.

By 2:15 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received more than 2,500 reports of problems with the game.

One user reported, “Issues with Raids freezing when starting.”

Another wrote, “Raids freeze on start.”

One more expressed, "Every big event this happens. After all the money they make, you think they’d get it together. Let me guess, another make up day? Lmao. Pathetic."

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Social media reports Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.

One person wrote, "Devastating glitches in Pokemon go means raids arent playable! They just freeze!"

Another added, "So... Raids are not working on Pokémon Go Mega Finale .…"

A third user reported, "Pokémon GO is stuck, raids haven't been working for the past 15 minutes, On all phones."

Another asked, "Pokémon GO is down, what's the deal, it won't progress from there, and my pass?"

One more user expressed, "Pokemon go better give me back my remote raid pass. Can’t even play the game rn."

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So far, the company has not responded to the outage reports. The cause of the issues and a possible resolution time remain unknown.