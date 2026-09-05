Pokemon GO down? Users report lagging, glitching Raids amid outage reports: 'Fix it ASAP'
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of an outage began coming in around 1:45 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
Update: Pokémon GO appears to be working normally again following a brief outage on Saturday afternoon. During the outage, many users reported issues with raids, with some saying the game would freeze when attempting to participate.
As of 2:40 p.m. EDT, the issues appear to have been resolved. The cause of the outage remains unknown.
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Initial report: Pokémon GO players are reporting lag, glitches and problems with Raids, with frustrated users taking to social media to complain about the issues.
Downdetector reports
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of an outage began coming in around 1:45 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Most users reported problems with Raids, saying they were experiencing lag and freezing during gameplay.
By 2:15 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received more than 2,500 reports of problems with the game.
One user reported, “Issues with Raids freezing when starting.”
Another wrote, “Raids freeze on start.”
One more expressed, "Every big event this happens. After all the money they make, you think they’d get it together. Let me guess, another make up day? Lmao. Pathetic."
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Social media reports
Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.
One person wrote, "Devastating glitches in Pokemon go means raids arent playable! They just freeze!"
Another added, "So... Raids are not working on Pokémon Go Mega Finale .…"
A third user reported, "Pokémon GO is stuck, raids haven't been working for the past 15 minutes, On all phones."
Another asked, "Pokémon GO is down, what's the deal, it won't progress from there, and my pass?"
One more user expressed, "Pokemon go better give me back my remote raid pass. Can’t even play the game rn."
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So far, the company has not responded to the outage reports. The cause of the issues and a possible resolution time remain unknown.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More