UK temporarily bans some Boeing 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
Britain temporarily banned Boeing 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines from entering its airspace after a jet with that type of engine shed debris over Denver, in the United States, at the weekend.
"After issues this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be temporarily banned from entering the UK airspace," UK transport minister Grant Shapps said on twitter on Monday.
Britain's regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, noted on twitter that the particular configuration is not used by any UK airlines. It is operated by airlines in the U.S., Japan and South Korea, where authorities have also stopped its use, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy extends ban on movement between regions until late march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese blogger detained over posts on casualties in Galwan clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stormy Daniels appeal rejected by Supreme Court in defamation suit against Trump
- A federal appeals court threw out the suit, saying Stormy Daniels’s allegations fell short of meeting the standard for defamation under Texas law.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK temporarily bans some Boeing 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU prepares sanctions on four Russians over Navalny, diplomats say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF says Covid-19 might widen wealth differences in Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Supreme Court turns away Republican appeals on Presidential election rules
- Republicans filed the appeals in October, seeking to help Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
America's pandemic toll: In one year, half a million lives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows Covid-19 vaccines effective in preventing severe infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson set to take England out of lockdown: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Iran restricts UN atomic agency to pressure West
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN to rich nations: Don't undermine Covax vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to build 5G network itself to speed up service launch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican Senator Susan Collins to oppose Neera Tanden's nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox