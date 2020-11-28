e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

The NHS Test and Trace system has been heavily criticised after a series of high-profile failures since its launch earlier this year, and ministers concede it has not performed as well as they had hoped.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:53 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
London
The government has announced an extra 7 billion pounds ($9.31 billion) for its Covid-19 testing and contact tracing system.
The government has announced an extra 7 billion pounds ($9.31 billion) for its Covid-19 testing and contact tracing system.(Bloomberg)
         

Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the government’s NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.

“NHS Test and Trace has contacted 1,311 individuals who were incorrectly told that the result of COVID-19 tests, taken between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, were positive. An issue with a batch of testing chemicals meant their test results were void,” a department spokesman said in an emailed statement.

“Swift action was taken to notify those affected and they have been asked to take another test, and to continue to self-isolate if they have symptoms.”

The laboratory error that led to the problem was an “isolated incident” and was being investigated, the statement said.

The government has announced an extra 7 billion pounds ($9.31 billion) for its Covid-19 testing and contact tracing system as part of an expanded programme of mass testing.

The NHS Test and Trace system has been heavily criticised after a series of high-profile failures since its launch earlier this year, and ministers concede it has not performed as well as they had hoped.

In September, nearly 16,000 positive case records were lost from the system for several days – causing a delay in contact tracing. The government blamed a “legacy” file system that cut off records after about 65,000 rows of data.

Reuters analysis and interviews with contact tracers have shown issues with the system, and that when looking at non-household contacts, the proportion that is successfully traced is lower.

The United Kingdom has had about 1.6 million coronavirus cases and over 57,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally https://tmsnrt.rs/3cBeEYg.

tags
top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In