UK to publish assessment of trans-pacific trade bloc before negotiations start
Britain's trade department said it would publish its assessment of joining a trans-Pacific trading bloc before negotiations began, responding to a Reuters report that the analysis would not be published before application as originally promised.
"In line with our transparency commitments, we will publish the response to the Consultation, our Outline Approach and Scoping Assessment before CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) negotiations begin,” a spokeswoman for the department said.
The documents had initially been due for publication before Britain submitted its application.
The decision to apply before setting out the benefits of joining was criticised by opponents worried the government would rush into trade deals to compensate for leaving the European Union.
“The government is committed to transparency and will ensure that parliamentarians, UK citizens and businesses have access to information on our trade negotiations," the spokeswoman said.
Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressing a press conference on Thursday following his informal briefing to the UN member states on ‘Priorities for 2021’, said he does not think “we can live in a world where too much power is given to a reduced number of companies".
Britain withdraws coronavirus public awareness ad criticised for '1950s sexism'
- The advert showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning. The only man is seen sitting on a sofa with a woman and child.
