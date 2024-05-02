 UK votes in local elections that may test PM Rishi Sunak’s leadership | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK votes in local elections that may test PM Rishi Sunak’s leadership

Bloomberg |
May 02, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Thousands of politicians are vying for more than 2,500 council seats, 25 places in the London Assembly and 10 regional mayoralties.

Britons head to the polls on Thursday in a set of local elections that could put Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a perilous position if the governing Conservatives suffer significant losses.

UK prime minster Rishi Sunak(Bloomberg)
UK prime minster Rishi Sunak(Bloomberg)

Thousands of politicians are vying for more than 2,500 council seats, 25 places in the London Assembly and 10 regional mayoralties, with voters able to cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Results are expected to start coming in early Friday, with the count in some areas continuing through to Sunday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Tories have trailed Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party badly in national polling for months, and Conservative Peer Robert Hayward — a local elections expert — predicts they could lose more than 400 of the 900 council seats they’re defending. But party morale, and whether Sunak’s internal detractors move to oust him, may rest on the fate of just two candidates: the mayors of Tees Valley and the West Midlands, Ben Houchen and Andy Street.

ALSO READ | Around 3.5 million overseas British citizens now eligible to vote in UK polls

The Tories — who shed more than 1,000 seats in last year’s local votes — are hampered this time around by their good performance in 2021, the last time the seats up for grabs on Thursday were contested. Then, the party benefited from a bounce after the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, gaining more than 200 council seats and winning control of 13 councils.

About a third of councils are expected to declare results in the early hours of Friday, according to a tally by the Press Association.

The most noteworthy result expected during the night is the count in the Parliamentary by-election in Blackpool South, triggered by the departure of Scott Benton. The former Tory MP quit the seat after being censured by Parliament’s standards committee for breaking rules governing lawmakers’ conduct.

The Tories have lost a string of by-elections on large swings to Labour and the Liberal Democrats in recent years and are defending a relatively small majority of fewer than 4,000 votes over Labour in Blackpool South.

ALSO READ | 70% of UK doesn't want Rishi Sunak to be PM any longer, poll shows

Labour is seeking to make gains in key battlegrounds across the Midlands and North of England — that may serve also as a harbinger of what’s to come in a general election that Sunak must hold within 9 months. They’re also defending the mayoralties in London — where Sadiq Khan is aiming for a record third term, and Greater Manchester, where Andy Burnham is also seeking a third term.

Tees Valley is due to announce its result — and therefore Houchen’s fate — on Friday afternoon, but Sunak will have to wait another day to see if Street has clung on in the West Midlands. The Greater Manchester result is also due on Saturday afternoon, while London’s City Hall doesn’t expect to announce the final result of the mayoral vote until late on Saturday or even early Sunday.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / UK votes in local elections that may test PM Rishi Sunak’s leadership
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On