UK warns EU against ‘vaccine nationalism’ in row over supplies
- The UK leads Europe in coronavirus vaccinations, with 6.6 million people -- about 10% of Britain’s population -- receiving a first dose as of Monday. There is growing anger in the EU about delivery delays from AstraZeneca Plc, which is expected to deliver fewer jabs than previously expected.
The UK’s vaccine minister warned the European Union (EU) against engaging in “vaccine nationalism,” but said Britain remains confident of hitting a mid-February target to inoculate its most vulnerable citizens despite the brewing row over supplies.
EU regulators have proposed requiring drugmakers to flag exports of coronavirus vaccines, a move that could disrupt deliveries of the shot made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, which is manufactured in Belgium.
“I have every confidence we will get our deliveries as scheduled,” Nadhim Zahawi told LBC Radio on Tuesday. “Vaccine nationalism is the wrong way to go.”
The UK leads Europe in coronavirus vaccinations, with 6.6 million people -- about 10% of Britain’s population -- receiving a first dose as of Monday. There is growing anger in the EU about delivery delays from AstraZeneca Plc, which is expected to deliver fewer jabs to the continent in the first quarter than previously expected.
Britain has been using both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in its inoculation program, with the latter manufactured domestically.
“We have great confidence in Pfizer and their delivery program,” Zahawi said, though he acknowledged “tight” supplies. “We work very closely with our EU partners.”
The UK aims to offer vaccines to about 15 million people in its top 4 priority groups by Feb. 15. That includes care home residents, the over 70s and frontline health care workers.
