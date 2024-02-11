 Ukraine accuses Russian forces of using Elon Musk's Starlink in warfare | World News - Hindustan Times
Ukraine accuses Russian forces of using Elon Musk's Starlink in warfare

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of using Elon Musk's Starlink in warfare

Reuters |
Feb 11, 2024 03:03 PM IST

Ukraine's military intelligence confirmed Russian forces were using Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink's terminals on the battlefield

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Sunday that it had confirmed Russian forces were using Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink's terminals on the battlefield, releasing what it said was an intercept of a conversation between two Russian soldiers as proof.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (via REUTERS)

It made the claim on the Telegram messaging app, where it posted a brief audio clip of the conversation.

