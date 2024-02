Ukraine accuses Russian forces of using Elon Musk's Starlink in warfare

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Sunday that it had confirmed Russian forces were using Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink's terminals on the battlefield, releasing what it said was an intercept of a conversation between two Russian soldiers as proof. Russian President Vladimir Putin (via REUTERS)

ALSO READ| At least 9 Pakistanis killed in shooting in southeastern Iran: Report

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

It made the claim on the Telegram messaging app, where it posted a brief audio clip of the conversation.