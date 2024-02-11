Ukraine accuses Russian forces of using Elon Musk's Starlink in warfare
Reuters |
Feb 11, 2024 03:03 PM IST
Ukraine's military intelligence confirmed Russian forces were using Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink's terminals on the battlefield
Ukraine's military intelligence said on Sunday that it had confirmed Russian forces were using Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink's terminals on the battlefield, releasing what it said was an intercept of a conversation between two Russian soldiers as proof.
It made the claim on the Telegram messaging app, where it posted a brief audio clip of the conversation.
