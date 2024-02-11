At least 9 Pakistanis killed in shooting in southeastern Iran: Report
Feb 11, 2024 02:32 PM IST
Iran Shooting: At least nine people were killed in a shooting targeting foreign nationals.
Iran Shooting: At least nine people were killed in a shooting targeting foreign nationals, identified as Pakistanis, in Southeastern Iran, news agency Reuters reported citing local media.
This follows a similar incident last month that took the lives of 9 Pakistani workers.
