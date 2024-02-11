 At least 9 Pakistanis killed in shooting in southeastern Iran: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
At least 9 Pakistanis killed in shooting in southeastern Iran: Report

At least 9 Pakistanis killed in shooting in southeastern Iran: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 11, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Iran Shooting: At least nine people were killed in a shooting targeting foreign nationals.

Iran Shooting: At least nine people were killed in a shooting targeting foreign nationals, identified as Pakistanis, in Southeastern Iran, news agency Reuters reported citing local media.

Iran Shooting: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Iran Shooting: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

This follows a similar incident last month that took the lives of 9 Pakistani workers.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

