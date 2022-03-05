Ukraine claims to have killed over 9,000 Russian troops in 9 days
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine claimed that the Ukrainian forces have also killed over 9,000 Russian troops in the war. Of which, over 5,400 troops were killed till Wednesday itself.
However, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday 498 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine since the beginning of Moscow's military operation there, Reuters reported quoting Russia's RIA news agency. It was the first time that Moscow had put a figure on its casualties.
As per the numbers shared by Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 251 Russian tanks, 33 aircraft and 37 helicopters from the beginning of the Russian invasion till Friday, including the Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft.
Ukraine's ability to keep flying air force jets is a visible demonstration of the country's resilience in the face of attack and has been a morale booster, both to its own military and Ukraine's people, experts told news agency Reuters. Russia has fired more than 500 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the invasion, reports said.
“Although Russia claims it has full air superiority, Ukraine's air defences around the capital Kyiv and in other areas appear to be degraded but still working,” Western officials told AFP. Ukraine still has a "significant majority" of its military aircraft available nine days after Russian forces started their invasion of the country, a US defence official said on Friday.
As the United States and Germany announced military aid to Ukraine last Saturday, more and more nations stepped forward to help the war-hit nation with defence supplies. Several countries, including France, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands, are providing military aid like Stinger air defence missiles, anti-tank weapons and artillery ammunition to Ukraine to fight Russian forces.
Backed by Western intelligence and a flow of anti-tank and surface-to-air missiles, vast numbers of Ukraine civilians have also joined territorial defence units.
