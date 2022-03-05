Home / World News / Ukraine claims to have killed over 9,000 Russian troops in 9 days
world news

Ukraine claims to have killed over 9,000 Russian troops in 9 days

However, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday 498 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine since the beginning of Moscow's military operation there.
A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(AP)
A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 02:42 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine claimed that the Ukrainian forces have also killed over 9,000 Russian troops in the war. Of which, over 5,400 troops were killed till Wednesday itself.

However, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday 498 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine since the beginning of Moscow's military operation there, Reuters reported quoting Russia's RIA news agency. It was the first time that Moscow had put a figure on its casualties.

As per the numbers shared by Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 251 Russian tanks, 33 aircraft and 37 helicopters from the beginning of the Russian invasion till Friday, including the Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft.

Ukraine's ability to keep flying air force jets is a visible demonstration of the country's resilience in the face of attack and has been a morale booster, both to its own military and Ukraine's people, experts told news agency Reuters. Russia has fired more than 500 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the invasion, reports said.

“Although Russia claims it has full air superiority, Ukraine's air defences around the capital Kyiv and in other areas appear to be degraded but still working,” Western officials told AFP. Ukraine still has a "significant majority" of its military aircraft available nine days after Russian forces started their invasion of the country, a US defence official said on Friday.

As the United States and Germany announced military aid to Ukraine last Saturday, more and more nations stepped forward to help the war-hit nation with defence supplies. Several countries, including France, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands, are providing military aid like Stinger air defence missiles, anti-tank weapons and artillery ammunition to Ukraine to fight Russian forces.

Backed by Western intelligence and a flow of anti-tank and surface-to-air missiles, vast numbers of Ukraine civilians have also joined territorial defence units.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out