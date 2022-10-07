Ukraine recaptures Russia-occupied areas in Kherson, urges more Europe help

Ukraine said Thursday it had recaptured swathes of fresh territory from Russian troops, as Kyiv urged Europe to help its forces expel Moscow's army.

The proclaimed wins in the southern region of Kherson are the latest in a series of Russian defeats undermining the Kremlin's claim to have annexed around 20 percent of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of October, more than (500 square kilometres) have been liberated from Russian occupiers in the Kherson region alone," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced late Thursday in his nightly address.

The recaptured territory was home to dozens of towns and villages that had been occupied by Russian forces for months, southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said.

Kherson, a region with an estimated pre-war population of around one million people, was captured early and easily by Moscow's troops after their invasion launched on February 24.

Russian-installed officials have renewed a call for residents to remain calm, with deputy pro-Moscow leader Kirill Stremousov saying Kremlin forces were holding back the advance.

But the Kremlin has pushed on -- Russian missiles struck the central industrial city of Zaporizhzhia early on Thursday, killing several civilians. Rescue workers clawed through the rubble with their bare hands searching for survivors, AFP journalists saw.

Addressing a meeting in Prague of European heads of state, Zelensky called on Western capitals to supply his army with more weapons "to punish the aggressor".

He said Thursday Ukraine must fend off Moscow's invasion "so that Russian tanks do not advance on Warsaw or again on Prague".