Home / World News / Ukraine says Russia destroyed Kherson power station

Ukraine says Russia destroyed Kherson power station

world news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 02:08 AM IST

"The energy facility that provided power supply to the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv region, is practically destroyed," Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in a post on Facebook.

This photograph taken on November 14, 2022, shows a foggy morning road between newly liberated Kherson and Mykolaiv in Ukraine.(AFP)
This photograph taken on November 14, 2022, shows a foggy morning road between newly liberated Kherson and Mykolaiv in Ukraine.(AFP)
AFP |

Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said Monday Russia destroyed key energy infrastructure before retreating from the western bank of the Dnipro river last week.

"The energy facility that provided power supply to the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv region, is practically destroyed," Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in a post on Facebook.

He added that the "destructions" were the "consequences of the powerless anger of the occupiers before fleeing from the right bank of the Kherson region."

Also read | Watch: Russian state TV host says Kherson retreat may be a trap as Moscow…

"Most of the liberated Kherson region has been without electricity since November 6," Kudrytskyi said. "We are doing our best to supply people with electricity as soon as possible."

He said Ukraine "handed over the list of necessary equipment for the Kherson region to our foreign partners... Poland and France have already responded."

Last Friday Russia said it finished pulling out its forces from the western bank of the Dnipro river, after Moscow said it had made the "difficult decision" to withdraw as Ukraine advances.

The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over.

Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia.

Facing difficulties on the battlefield, Russia has for weeks been targeting energy facilities across Ukraine as winter sets in.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine war russia ukraine crisis
ukraine war russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out