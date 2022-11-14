Watch: Russian state TV host says Kherson retreat may be a trap as Moscow…

Russian state TV host appeared to suggest that Moscow's retreat from Kherson could be part of a "secret plan" to lure NATO troops into Ukraine to "destroy them." Earlier this week, Russia retreated from Kherson following which Ukrainian forces recaptured the key city which has been with Russia since the start of the invasion.

The retreat represents a significant setback for Russian president Vladimir Putin after he formally annexed four Ukranian provinces into the country, including Kherson earlier this year. Russian TV host Tigran Keosayan appeared on a panel discussion on Saturday where he said that Russian withdrawal was to lull Western troops into a false sense of security.

In a video widely shared on social media, the TV host can be heard saying, “I hope that perhaps this is a secret plan to lure them. Remember, we discussed this one week ago. You said that most likely, this is a trap but now I'm talking about more of a global trap.”

“Right now, we are demonstrating that we can't defend ourselves from NATO's troops. Having lost all limitations, the NATO troops cross the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Czechia - they fill all of Ukraine then we destroy all of them,” he added.

Tigran Keosayan, husband of the head of RT Margarita Simonyan, opined that the retreat from Kherson was merely a clever trap for NATO. He said that NATO—encouraged by Russia's apparent weakness—would come pouring across the borders into Ukraine, only to be decimated by Russia. pic.twitter.com/qjAsbJSzX6 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 12, 2022

“With FAB [unguided heavy explosive bombs and napalm. Terrified, they run away. I don't have any other plan. It's sad honestly. Sad because it doesn't correspond with the rhetoric that is being maintained within society, as opposed to the actual state of affairs," he continued.

