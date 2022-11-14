Home / World News / Watch: Russian state TV host says Kherson retreat may be a trap as Moscow…

Watch: Russian state TV host says Kherson retreat may be a trap as Moscow…

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:56 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The retreat represents a significant setback for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian serviceman standing in attention during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian serviceman standing in attention during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian state TV host appeared to suggest that Moscow's retreat from Kherson could be part of a "secret plan" to lure NATO troops into Ukraine to "destroy them." Earlier this week, Russia retreated from Kherson following which Ukrainian forces recaptured the key city which has been with Russia since the start of the invasion.

Read more: March vs November: Map shows Ukraine has reclaimed 50% territory from Russia

The retreat represents a significant setback for Russian president Vladimir Putin after he formally annexed four Ukranian provinces into the country, including Kherson earlier this year. Russian TV host Tigran Keosayan appeared on a panel discussion on Saturday where he said that Russian withdrawal was to lull Western troops into a false sense of security.

In a video widely shared on social media, the TV host can be heard saying, “I hope that perhaps this is a secret plan to lure them. Remember, we discussed this one week ago. You said that most likely, this is a trap but now I'm talking about more of a global trap.”

Read more: Kremlin ‘neither confirms nor denies’ talks with US in Turkey

“Right now, we are demonstrating that we can't defend ourselves from NATO's troops. Having lost all limitations, the NATO troops cross the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Czechia - they fill all of Ukraine then we destroy all of them,” he added.

“With FAB [unguided heavy explosive bombs and napalm. Terrified, they run away. I don't have any other plan. It's sad honestly. Sad because it doesn't correspond with the rhetoric that is being maintained within society, as opposed to the actual state of affairs," he continued.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out