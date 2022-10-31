Ukraine says targeted by 'more than 50' missiles from Russia
Published on Oct 31, 2022 02:13 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: "More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia, Ukraine said.
AFP |
Ukraine said it was targeted by "more than 50" cruise missiles from Russia on Monday morning, resulting in power cuts across several regions.
Read more: Missile strikes reported across Ukraine including capital Kyiv
"From 7am on October 31, Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the Ukrainian army said on Telegram, adding that "more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia.
