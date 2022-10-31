Home / World News / Ukraine says targeted by 'more than 50' missiles from Russia

Ukraine says targeted by 'more than 50' missiles from Russia

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 02:13 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia, Ukraine said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Soldiers walk on a path as smoke billows from the town of Irpin.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Soldiers walk on a path as smoke billows from the town of Irpin.(AP)
AFP |

Ukraine said it was targeted by "more than 50" cruise missiles from Russia on Monday morning, resulting in power cuts across several regions.

Read more: Missile strikes reported across Ukraine including capital Kyiv

"From 7am on October 31, Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the Ukrainian army said on Telegram, adding that "more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out