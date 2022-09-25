Home / World News / Ukraine slams Russia's remark on use of nuclear weapons: ‘Unacceptable’

Ukraine slams Russia's remark on use of nuclear weapons: ‘Unacceptable’

world news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 08:32 AM IST

Putin has stated that he will use "all means at our disposal" to defend its territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.(AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.(AFP)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Ukraine on Sunday slammed Russia's remarks on the ‘possible use of nuclear weapons’ amid the ongoing war. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Kremlin's statements were “absolutely unacceptable”. He further asserted that “Ukraine will not give in".

“Putin’s and Lavrov’s irresponsible statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons are absolutely unacceptable. Ukraine won’t give in. We call on all nuclear powers to speak out now and make it clear to Russia that such rhetorics put the world at risk and will not be tolerated,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Ex-Vladimir Putin ally threatens London with nukes: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials, including foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, have mentioned nuclear weapons as an option in extremis.

Putin has stated that he will use "all means at our disposal" to defend its territory - which is now interpreted as a "nuclear threat" to countries not to escalate their involvement in Ukraine.

Also read: 'Totally unacceptable': UN chief on talks of nuclear amid Russia-Ukraine war

In his rare address last week, the Kremlin said that the “decree on the partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed to fight the war in Ukraine”. According to him, the announcement was taken to “defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia.

“We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin had said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out