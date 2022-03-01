Ukraine: Strange symbols, feared to be Russian targets, appear of rooftops of buildings in Kyiv

Chilling symbols have surfaced on rooftops of several buildings in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv amid an escalating war with Russia. An ‘X’ marking was seen on the rooftop of high-rise buildings in videos and images circulated on social media platforms.

Authorities have warned residents in Kyiv to check their rooftops and remain vigilant for they could be potential target signs drawn by “suspicious characters” who have been leaving aerial clues for Russians. Residents have been asked to cover any such marking that they find suspicious.

❗❗❗ украинцы те кто живет в невысоких домах с плоскими крышами по возможности проверяйте крыши на такие метки их вероятно оставляют для приземления десанта. засыпайте песком, грязью такие метки, заливайте темной краской или вызывайте службу на крайняк pic.twitter.com/ylzmjfkcVu — императрица лени 🇺🇦 (@chilipizdrohan) February 25, 2022

“City authorities are appealing to residents of multi-storey buildings that have access to the roof, asking to urgently check the roofs for the availability of tags. In case any marks are detected - please put them to sleep with the ground or something to cover," wrote the Kyiv city state administration in a Facebook post.

“URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT! I ask the heads of the condominiums to close all the attic. If you or a resident of the house notice tags in the driveway, on the roof, next to the houses of unknown persons - inform law enforcement immediately," said Alexander Tretyak, who is the mayor of Rivne town in western Ukraine, in a post on his Facebook page.

"URGENTLY check your roofs, in case you find the tags paint them and close access to the roofs,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a key structure in the heart of Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, was bombed by Russian missile. Several residential areas were also targeted, according to media reports.

Kharkiv's region head Oleg Synegubov said the Kremlin had launched GRAD and cruise missiles on the city and was guilty of war crimes. “This is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people," the mayor said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has entered the sixth day. More than 300 civilians, including at least 14 children, have been killed so far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.