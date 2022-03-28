Ukraine war: 'Importance of ceasefire' focus of Erdogan-Putin phone call

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than a month. During the telephonic conversation, Erdogan told Putin that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions were needed following the full-scale attack on Ukraine by Russia.

"Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region," the Turkish President's office said in a statement, reports said, adding the next round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv will be held in Istanbul.

On Sunday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia had said the talks in Turkey will be from Monday till Wednesday. The Turkish government, meanwhile, said that the talks will result in a permanent ceasefire and lead to peace.

Previously, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia met in Turkey on March 10. Following the meeting, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had said that Russia was not in a position to establish a ceasefire, adding it appeared that the offensive will continue.

Kuleba reiterated his stand that Ukraine will not surrender.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24, Turkey has shown its support to both sides, unlike other countries that have severely censured Russia's actions and imposed harsh economic and financial sanctions.

The Turkish government said that it backs the unity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the ongoing war is not justified. At the same time, it said that the world cannot burn bridges with Russia and the channels of communication must be kept open.

"If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day," Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday. "Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other," Kalin added.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON