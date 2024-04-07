 'Ukraine will lose the war if…': Volodymyr Zelensky tells US | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Ukraine will lose the war if…': Volodymyr Zelensky tells US

AFP |
Apr 07, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appeal to the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv will lose the war against Russia if the US Congress does not approve military aid to battle Moscow's invasion.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP)

"It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war," Zelensky said during a video meeting of Kyiv-organised fundraising platform United24.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / 'Ukraine will lose the war if…': Volodymyr Zelensky tells US
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On