'Ukraine will lose the war if…': Volodymyr Zelensky tells US
AFP |
Apr 07, 2024 08:15 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appeal to the United States.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv will lose the war against Russia if the US Congress does not approve military aid to battle Moscow's invasion.
"It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war," Zelensky said during a video meeting of Kyiv-organised fundraising platform United24.
