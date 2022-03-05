Ukraine's former PM thinks Zelensky provoked Russia at nuclear plant so that...: Russian media
Russian media Sputnik has quoted former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov to support their theory that Ukraine attempted a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant so that they can convince Western countries to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. This is what the Russian defence ministry has been claiming after a fire was reported at the nuclear plant following reports of a Russian attack. The fire spread worldwide fears bringing back references of Chernobyl as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself expressed fear that this will be six times more than Chernobyl if it explodes.
Later, the fire was doused and the radiation level was reportedly normal. Fighting, however, continued and on Friday, Russian forces captured the plant, while on Saturday, Ukrainian forces gained the control back.
No sane soldier would ever dare to carry out an attack on a nuclear plant of this statue, the former prime minister has been quoted as saying by the Russian media. "Of course, it was a deliberate provocation because, first of all, no sane Russian or Ukrainian soldier would ever dare to carry out this sort of provocation on the territory of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which has six nuclear power units," Sputnik quoted Azarov as saying.
"Even a minor fire at the training and retraining centre was still an emergency situation at such a supercategory nuclear facility," he reportedly said.
"So, firstly, it is absolutely obvious that this was a well-considered provocation. Secondly, Zelenskyy's instant reaction which was at night and his instant message to the Americans and to the United Kingdom with absolutely false information itself show that this was a prepared provocation, which he was aware of, because he used this provocation to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine," Azarov told Sputnik.
Russian authorities have claimed that Zelensky attempted a provocation by accusing Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination at the nuclear plant. They said a group of the Russian National Guard was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage unit who opened fire on them from the windows of several floors of an educational and training complex located outside the NPP.
Following the nuclear plant attack which, according to Russian media, was bait by Zelensky, the President attacked Nato leaders for no yet implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "All the people who will die starting from this day will also die because of you. Because of your weakness, because of your disunity," he said. Accusing Russia of nuclear terror, Zelensky said this will be the end t Europe.
-
Russia prepared to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission’: Report
As Russia is changing its war tactic and reportedly targeting more residential areas, western intelligence officials predict that the pace of the attack will escalate in the coming week with Russia now ready to 'bombard Ukraine into submission'
-
Zelensky shows Kyiv office in video to counter reports he fled to Poland
For the second time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday posted a video claiming he had not fled contrary to what Russian media has claimed. Taking to his Instagram, Zelensky posted a video showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there. "I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped," he wrote.
-
Ukraine strategic port 'blockaded' by Russia on Day 10 of onslaught: 10 updates
Two rounds of ceasefire talks have already happened and the third round is expected to be held next week.
-
In alarming curbs, Russia cuts Facebook, Twitter access amid Ukraine war
If fake news "led to serious consequences, (the legislation) threatens imprisonment of up to 15 years", Russia's lower house said in a statement on Friday, news agency AFP reported.
-
56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.