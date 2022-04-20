Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky

'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine

With no end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in sight, especially after Moscow announced a second round of operations a day ago, the Kremlin Wednesday said it has passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing 'absolutely clear, elaborate wording' of its demands as part of peace talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said 'the ball is in their court' and that Russia is now 'waiting for a response', news agency AP reported.