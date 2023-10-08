Ukraine's Zelensky expresses 'solidarity' in call with Israel PM Netanyahu
Oct 08, 2023 08:08 PM IST
Volodymyr Zelensky said, “We also discussed the attack's ramifications for the security situation in the region and beyond.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to reiterate Kyiv's support to Israel, which retaliated after a massive assault from the Palestinian Hamas group.
"I spoke with Netanyahu to affirm Ukraine's solidarity with Israel, which suffers from a brazen large-scale attack, and to express condolences for the multiple victims," Zelensky said, adding “we also discussed the attack's ramifications for the security situation in the region and beyond.”
