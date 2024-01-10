Ukraine's Zelensky says Vladimir Putin won't stop war 'until we all finish him'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop at Ukraine and attack other neighbours unless allies joined forces to stop him. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his end-of-the-year news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)

"He (Putin) won't finish this (war), until we all finish him together," Zelensky said during a news conference in Vilnius, adding "Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova may be next" if Ukraine did not withstand Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he so far doesn’t feel pressure from his nation’s allies to reach a ceasefire with Russia as Vladimir Putin shows no signs of any willingness to stop the war.

“The Russian president won’t calm down until he ruins Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday at the start of a tour of the Baltic states.

With the war approaching now its third year, Russia has resumed its large-scale missile attacks against Ukraine, targeting cities including the capital, Kyiv. Kremlin forces launched the strikes as political divisions in the US and the European Union have delayed the approval of $100 billion in vital aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy spoke after signing contracts on military cooperation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. The two leaders also agreed to begin talks on bilateral security guarantees, commitments that Ukraine is seeking from its Western partners to help counter Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian leader is also planning to visit the capitals of neighboring Latvia and Estonia to discuss issues such as his country’s NATO integration and cooperation on electronic warfare and drones.