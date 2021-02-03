IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UK’s Gove meets EU’s Sefcovic for talks on Northern Ireland border
Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”(Reuters file photo)
Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”(Reuters file photo)
world news

UK’s Gove meets EU’s Sefcovic for talks on Northern Ireland border

In a meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, Gove will call for post-Brexit grace periods for trade in Northern Ireland -- which were due to expire at the end of March -- to be extended.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:40 AM IST

UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on Wednesday will demand that the European Union takes steps to ensure the smooth flow of trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, amid rising tensions in the region.

In a meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, Gove will call for post-Brexit grace periods for trade in Northern Ireland -- which were due to expire at the end of March -- to be extended.

On Tuesday, he condemned the EU’s threat to impose border checks on Northern Ireland, warning it had provoked anger on all sides of the political divide. “Trust has been eroded, damage has been done,” Gove told the House of Commons. “It was a serious mistake from the commission, I think everyone recognizes that now.”

Faced with a shortage of coronavirus vaccines, the EU threatened on Friday to limit exports from the bloc by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol -- part of the Brexit agreement -- and imposing border controls.

It retreated within hours, after the plan emerged and drew condemnation from both unionists and nationalists as well as the Irish government.

The move threatened to undermine one of the most controversial parts of the Brexit deal -- the avoidance of border checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. In four years of negotiations, the EU had made avoiding a hard border a precondition for any accord, saying it was necessary to protect the peace process.

‘Menacing Behavior’

Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”

“In recent days we’ve seen an increase in community tension,” Gove said. “We will work over coming days to fix the difficulties on the ground.”

Officials from both the EU and the UK have temporarily halted some checks at the region’s ports after what Mid & East Antrim Council called “an upsurge in sinister and menacing behavior.” That included “graffiti within the local area referencing increasing tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol and describing Port staff as targets.”

The EU told staff working in Northern Ireland not to go to work Tuesday, a day after the region stopped physical inspections of products of animal origin at the ports of Belfast and Larne amid security concerns. Document checks will continue, and the measure will be kept under review, Northern Ireland’s agriculture ministry said in a statement.

“It is obvious that for us the first and utmost priority is the safety of people,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said. “We are in contact with the UK authorities on this matter, both from a security perspective and from the perspective of the implementation of the withdrawal agreement.”

‘Ugly Development’

The threats are a “sinister and ugly development,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told reporters in Dublin. “We will be doing everything we possibly can to assist and to defuse the situation,” he said.

Democratic Unionist Party lawmaker Ian Paisley linked the growing tensions to the operation of the protocol, which effectively keeps the UK region of Northern Ireland in the EU’s customs union after Brexit and entails checks on goods coming across the Irish Sea.

Unionists such as Paisley have opposed the protocol because it draws a customs border between the UK and Northern Ireland.

“I condemn all threats to staff outrightly,” Paisley said. “The protocol was bound to end in tears.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
world news

US, Europe condemn Russia’s imprisonment of Navalny

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A Moscow court converted a suspended sentence that Navalny, 44, received for a 2014 fraud conviction into a prison term for alleged violations of his probation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.(REUTERS)
Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.(REUTERS)
world news

Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The Australia Institute's Center for Responsible Technology, an independent think tank, welcomed Microsoft's stance and called on Google to withdraw its threat to close its search services within Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Canadian pharma company plans to import Covishield doses from India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The Canadian company, which was not identified, is looking at importing 50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in the UK and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India under the Covishield brand
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
world news

Pelosi steps up security for traveling members of Congress

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:48 AM IST
She added that Capitol Police officers would be stationed at three Washington-area airports and Union Station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”(Reuters file photo)
Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”(Reuters file photo)
world news

UK’s Gove meets EU’s Sefcovic for talks on Northern Ireland border

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:40 AM IST
In a meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, Gove will call for post-Brexit grace periods for trade in Northern Ireland -- which were due to expire at the end of March -- to be extended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus, speaks to media upon arriving with other WHO members to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus, speaks to media upon arriving with other WHO members to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
world news

WHO probe team visits high-security virus lab in Wuhan

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) research on some of the deadliest pathogens found in the world including the bat-hosted coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials with a sticker and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
Vials with a sticker and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand approves its first coronavirus vaccine

PTI, New Zealand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:45 AM IST
New Zealand has no community transmission of the virus, and border workers are considered the most vulnerable because they deal with arriving travellers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queue for a Covid-19 swab test, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Ealing, West London, Britain.(Reuters File Photo )
People queue for a Covid-19 swab test, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Ealing, West London, Britain.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

US Covid-19 deaths drop, UK witnesses sharp one-day rise in fatalities

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 AM IST
As vaccination under the Joe Biden administration in the US gathers pace, Covid-19 deaths have begun to decline in every section of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy, holding up portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in, Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy, holding up portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in, Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
world news

The genesis of the military coup in Myanmar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Here is a look at what could be behind the military's action -
READ FULL STORY
Close
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen (AP File Photo)
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen (AP File Photo)
world news

Treasury secretary Yellen to name ex-IMF official Lipton as adviser: Reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
David Lipton is an economist who has also had a stint previously at the Treasury department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen.(Reuters)
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen.(Reuters)
world news

Mexico approves Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:01 AM IST
The announcement came just hours after the publication of early results of an advanced study saying the vaccine is about 91% effective.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeff Bezos announced n Tuesday that he will step down as Amazon CEO.(Reuters File Photo)
Jeff Bezos announced n Tuesday that he will step down as Amazon CEO.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

What Jeff Bezos was doing before he launched Amazon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Jeff Bezos was enchanted by computer science when the IT industry was in its infancy and he studied engineering at Princeton University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
International Monetary Fund (Reuters File Photo)(Reuters file photo)
International Monetary Fund (Reuters File Photo)(Reuters file photo)
world news

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar emergency aid it cannot get back

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:48 AM IST
$350 million in cash were given to the Myanmar government, now overthrown, to help it battle the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi.(AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi.(AFP)
world news

LIVE: India's tally of active Covid-19 cases just over 160,050

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at over 103 million, while more than 2.25 million people have succumbed to the infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100.(AP)
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100.(AP)
world news

WHO team visits disease centre; Japan extends virus emergency

Agencies, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP