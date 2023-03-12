Home / World News / UK's Rishi Sunak recognises ‘anxiety’ over Silicon Valley Bank collapse

UK's Rishi Sunak recognises ‘anxiety’ over Silicon Valley Bank collapse

world news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 07:20 PM IST

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said that he understood "the anxiety and the concerns customers of the bank have."

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday he recognised the "anxiety" over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank but his government was working to find a solution that will secure customers' liquidity and cashflow needs.

The government is trying to limit the damage to British tech companies resulting from the chaos engulfing the UK arm of the lender.

Also Read | Silicon Valley Bank collapse likely to impact Indian startup ecosystem: Experts

Sunak told journalists travelling to the United States that he understood "the anxiety and the concerns customers of the bank have" and that the government was "making sure we can work to find a solution that secures people's operational liquidity and cash-flow needs".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank
bank
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out