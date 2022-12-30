Home / World News / UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban

UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban

Published on Dec 30, 2022

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and will seek to meet the highest possible officials with the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.

united nations
