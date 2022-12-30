UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban
Published on Dec 30, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Reuters |
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and will seek to meet the highest possible officials with the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.
