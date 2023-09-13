News / World News / UN chief urges respect for North Korea sanctions after Putin visit

UN chief urges respect for North Korea sanctions after Putin visit

AFP |
Sep 13, 2023 09:21 PM IST

Kim Jong Un made a rare foreign visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin pledged his cooperation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Wednesday for all countries to respect UN sanctions on North Korea as leader Kim Jong Un made a rare foreign visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin pledged his cooperation.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome.(AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome.(AP)

Read more: Libya's deadly floods: Why damage to Derna was so catastrophic

"Any form of cooperation of any country with North Korea must respect the sanctions regime that was imposed by the Security Council," Guterres told reporters.

 

 

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out