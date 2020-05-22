e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UN expert calls move to forgive Khashoggi killers called a ‘Parody’ 

UN expert calls move to forgive Khashoggi killers called a ‘Parody’ 

Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and dismemberment at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 sparked international outrage, shocked investors in the kingdom and led to Callamard’s UN probe.

world Updated: May 22, 2020 22:50 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
A Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.
A Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death. (AP)
         

The decision of Jamal Khashoggi’s family to forgive Saudis accused of his murder was described as both shocking and anticipated by a United Nations investigator who has said the former columnist was the victim of a “state killing.”

“All of us who, over the last 20 months, have reported on the gruesome execution of Jamal Khashoggi, and absence of accountability for his killing, expected this,” Agnes Callamard, an expert on extrajudicial executions at the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement Friday. “The Saudi authorities are playing out what they hope will be the final act in their well-rehearsed parody of justice in front of an international community far too ready to be deceived.”

Khashoggi was a Saudi writer and former government insider who moved to the U.S. in 2017, where he began writing a column in the Washington Post that was often highly critical of the kingdom’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. His murder and dismemberment at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 sparked international outrage, shocked investors in the kingdom and led to Callamard’s UN probe.

Khashoggi’s family announced on Friday that they forgave the killers, a decision likely to result in a legal reprieve to the five men sentenced to death for the operation. “We, the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father as we hope and seek reward from God Almighty,” Salah Khashoggi, one of the writer’s sons, wrote on Twitter.

A Saudi court sentenced the men to death in December but ruled that the assassination wasn’t premeditated and said it didn’t have enough evidence to incriminate two top officials close to Prince Mohammed.

A report by Callamard last year found that Saudi agents were recorded discussing how to dismember Khashoggi’s body several minutes before he had entered the consulate in Istanbul, referring to him as a “sacrificial lamb.” Callamard recommended further investigation into Prince Mohammed and his adviser, Saud al-Qahtani, over the murder.

“A follow-up investigation must now be undertaken – an investigation focused on the chain of command and associated individual liabilities, including at the highest levels of the state,” she said on Friday. “Justice for Jamal means that we as an international community must do all we can to prevent and stop executions of journalists.”

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In