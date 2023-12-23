close_game
News / World News / UN resolution on Gaza aid 'insufficient', says Hamas

UN resolution on Gaza aid 'insufficient', says Hamas

Dec 23, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, said in a statement that it considers the resolution “an insufficient measure.”

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday branded as "insufficient" a UN Security Council vote demanding aid deliveries at scale into the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

A soldier operating in the Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.(AFP)
The group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, said in a statement that it considers the resolution "an insufficient measure that does not respond to the catastrophic situation created by the Zionist (Israeli) war machine".

