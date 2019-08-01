e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

UN Security Council to meet on N Korea missile launches

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, only days after Pyongyang launched two similar missiles intended to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills.

world Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Members of the United Nations Security Council at the UN headquarters. (Reuters File Photo)
Members of the United Nations Security Council at the UN headquarters. (Reuters File Photo)

Britain, Germany and France have asked the United Nations Security Council to meet behind closed-doors on Thursday on North Korea’s latest missile launches, diplomats said.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, only days after Pyongyang launched two similar missiles intended to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believed the missile launches were “just another reminder of the importance of restarting talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 09:11 IST

more from world
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accidentZomato
    don't miss