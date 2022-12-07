Home / World News / UN sounds alarm on humanitarian impact of Ukraine infrastructure destruction

UN sounds alarm on humanitarian impact of Ukraine infrastructure destruction

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 05:00 AM IST

Nearly half of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged after months of systematic Russian strikes on power infrastructure, with fresh attacks carried out on Monday.

An aerial view shows residential buildings that were damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
An aerial view shows residential buildings that were damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
AFP |

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have sparked "a new level of need" in the war-torn country, the UN aid chief said on Tuesday, warning that millions of people are without heat as temperatures drop.

Nearly half of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged after months of systematic Russian strikes on power infrastructure, with fresh attacks carried out on Monday.

"Since October, the sustained attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have created a new level of need that impacts the whole country and exacerbates the needs caused by the war," Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the UN Security Council.

The destruction requires more support from the international community to Ukraine, he said, underscoring that loss of energy infrastructure has "left millions of people without access to heat, electricity and water," with temperatures expected to plunge to below -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit).

"In Ukraine today, the ability of civilians to survive is under attack," he added.

Griffiths warned that more people risked being displaced by the conflict, which he said has already forced 14 million people from their homes, including 6.5 million within Ukraine and more than 7.8 million who fled the country.

The French ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, accused Russia of "using winter as a weapon of war."

The UN humanitarian agency has made a record-breaking appeal for $51.5 billion in funds for 2023 to address soaring humanitarian needs worldwide, driven by the conflict in Ukraine and climate change.

Griffiths on Tuesday said it would be a challenge to meet the appeal, but underscored "urgent needs" in a "world gone mad, which sees one in 23 people in need of humanitarian assistance around the globe."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out