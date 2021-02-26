UNGA President welcomes ceasefire agreement between India, Pakistan
United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Thursday (local time) welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, saying the two countries stated commitment to achieving sustainable peace through addressing each other's core issues setting "an example" for other countries.
"I wholeheartedly welcome today's ceasefire agreement between #India and #Pakistan. Their stated commitment to achieve sustainable peace through addressing each other's core issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates #UNGA values," Bozkir tweeted.
On Thursday, India and Pakistan released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.
Also Read | India, Pakistan agree on ceasefire along LoC
Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".
"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25," the joint statement said.
Earlier on Thursday, United Nations Secretary General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by India and Pakistan's decision to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and hopes that the "positive step" would "provide an opportunity for further dialogue".
"The Secretary-general is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through the established mechanism. He hopes that this positive step would provide an opportunity for further dialogue," said Dujarric during a daily briefing.
The United States also welcomed India and Pakistan's decision, calling it a "positive step" towards greater peace and stability in South Asia.
Also Read | US welcomes India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire
"United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan, that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control starting on February 25. This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lifts Trump-era ban on legal immigration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In US' California, death toll due to Covid-19 tops 50,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terror financing watchdog keeps Pakistan on ‘grey list’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNGA President welcomes ceasefire agreement between India, Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Border dispute objective reality, should be put at right position in ties: China
- The phone call was the first formal contact between Jaishankar and Wang since they met on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook signs pay deals with 3 Australian news publishers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden believes it's important to modernise immigration system: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
McConnell says he would support Donald Trump if he’s nominated in 2024
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: What were the warnings before the Capitol riot?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok owner ByteDance to pay $92 million in US privacy settlement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing, hit with $6.6 mn FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report
- The phone call was seen as the final precursor to the release of the report on the grisly killing in 2018 of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi national who had been an outspoken critic of Salman's expected successor Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Who is at fault?' Investigation into Texas blackout begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-back militia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox