UNGA President welcomes ceasefire agreement between India, Pakistan

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Thursday (local time) welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, saying the two countries stated commitment to achieving sustainable peace through addressing each other's core issues setting "an example" for other countries.

"I wholeheartedly welcome today's ceasefire agreement between #India and #Pakistan. Their stated commitment to achieve sustainable peace through addressing each other's core issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates #UNGA values," Bozkir tweeted.

On Thursday, India and Pakistan released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25," the joint statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, United Nations Secretary General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by India and Pakistan's decision to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and hopes that the "positive step" would "provide an opportunity for further dialogue".

"The Secretary-general is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through the established mechanism. He hopes that this positive step would provide an opportunity for further dialogue," said Dujarric during a daily briefing.

The United States also welcomed India and Pakistan's decision, calling it a "positive step" towards greater peace and stability in South Asia.

"United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan, that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control starting on February 25. This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.