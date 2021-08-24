UNHRC special session on Afghanistan today. Here's all about the meeting

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will hold a special session on Tuesday to address the "serious human rights concerns and situation in Afghanistan" after the Taliban took over on August 15, the global body said in a statement. This session is being convened on the basis of an August 17 request submitted by Pakistan, the coordinator of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Afghanistan.

The UN can call for special sessions only if a request receives the support of one-third or 16 or more of the 47 members of the Council. This particular request has received support from 89 states so far. Out of these 89 states, 29 states are members of the Council and 60 are observer states.

Amongst the member states India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Mexico, UK, Italy amongst others have supported the call for a special session to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. States can become signatories up until the session starts and hence all lists for such sessions are considered provincial.

India has always supported the government of Afghanistan in helping citizens realise the aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where rights of all sections, especially minorities and women, were guaranteed. India has invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country and facilitated duty-free access to the Indian market.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken in support of the Taliban since they took over Kabul but has urged the international community to stay engaged with Afghanistan to economically support the people of the war-torn nation. However, a cautious Pakistan has taken to fencing a previously open border that it shares with Afghanistan, to prevent cross-border militant attacks, 90 per cent of which has already been completed, and the remaining will be completed in 2021.

The 31st special session will be held at Palais des Nations in hybrid format, with the majority of interventions being delivered online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and is scheduled to start from 10am on Tuesday. The meeting will be webcast live in six official UN languages, Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish.

