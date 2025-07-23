UNSC adopts ‘Pak-sponsored resolution’ on peaceful settlement of disputes

The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution on “Strengthening Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”, according to the Foreign Office. The resolution calls for enhancing efforts by all regional and sub-regional organisations for peaceful settlement of disputes (AFP file)

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is on an official visit to take part in the Security Council proceedings during the presidency of Pakistan, was presiding over the session when the resolution was adopted.

"The resolution is an important contribution to the promotion of international peace and security through the use of preventive diplomacy, conflict prevention measures and dispute resolution by peaceful means,” the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The Security Council Resolution 2788 (2025) seeks to strengthen mechanisms for peaceful settlement of disputes, as envisaged in Chapter VI of the United Nations Charter, and urges member states to utilize peaceful means for settling disputes, it said.

The resolution calls upon the member states to take necessary measures for the effective implementation of UNSC resolutions for peaceful settlement of disputes.

The resolution calls for enhancing efforts by all regional and sub-regional organisations for peaceful settlement of disputes and to strengthen cooperation between these organisations and the United Nations.

The adoption of the Pakistan-sponsored resolution would serve as an important instrument to achieve these goals for peace and security at the regional and global level, the FO said.