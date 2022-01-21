Home / World News / US airliner turns back in mid-flight after passenger defies face mask rule
US airliner turns back in mid-flight after passenger defies face mask rule

  • "American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement," the airline said.
Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and a crew of 14 landed back in Miami.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 08:37 AM IST
AFP |

An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a Covid mask, the airline said.

"American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement," the airline said.

Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and a crew of 14 landed back in Miami.

When the plane landed police escorted that passenger off the plane without incident, a police official told CNN.

American Airlines said that pending further investigation this passenger has been placed on a list of people barred from flying with the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in January 2021 it would observe a zero tolerance policy toward people who reject federal rules mandating mask-wearing on US domestic flights.

This came as flight attendants reported a high number of incidents of verbal and physical abuse from travelers who refuse to wear a mask.

 

