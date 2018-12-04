Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 04, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

US and Mexico talk amid search for agreement on migration

Mexico has called for increased U.S. investment in Central America to create jobs and make people less likely to leave.

world Updated: Dec 04, 2018 08:24 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,Central American Migrants,Andres Manual Lopez Obrador
A girl cries as a group of Central American migrants surrender to US Border Patrol agents after jumping over the metal barrier separating Playas de Tijuana in Mexico from the United States.Thousands of Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, have trekked for over a month in the hopes of reaching the United States. (AFP)

The new foreign minister of Mexico has held talks with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as they seek ways to curb the flow of Central American migrants heading north.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says he had a “cordial and respectful” meeting with Nielsen. But no agreement was announced following their talks Monday in Washington.

This was the first time Ebrard has met with Nielsen since the inauguration Saturday of Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador. The Trump administration is seeking Mexico’s help with the wave migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. One possibility would be to make them wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed.

Mexico has called for increased U.S. investment in Central America to create jobs and make people less likely to leave.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 08:24 IST

tags

more from world