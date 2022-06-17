US approves Pfizer and Moderna's Covid vaccines for children above six months
The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization Friday for the use of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in the youngest children, the final age group awaiting immunization in most countries.
The agency authorized Moderna's two-dose vaccine for children aged six months to five years, and three doses of Pfizer's shots for those between six months and four years old.
"Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to six months of age," Food and Drug Administration chief Robert Califf said in a statement.
"We expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of Covid-19, such as hospitalization and death."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must now also recommend the vaccines before they are put into use -- a final green light that will be given after a meeting of an advisory committee of experts that is expected to be held shortly.
But the US government has said that as soon as the FDA decision is made, 10 million doses could immediately be sent around the country, followed by millions more in subsequent weeks.
Both vaccines are based on messenger RNA, which delivers genetic code for the coronavirus spike protein to human cells that then grow it on their surface, training the immune system to be ready. The technology is now considered the leading Covid vaccination platform.
The vaccines were tested in trials of thousands of children. They were found to cause similar levels of mild side effects as in older age groups and triggered similar levels of antibodies.
Efficacy against infection was higher for Pfizer, with the company placing it at 80 percent, compared to Moderna's estimates of 51 percent for children aged six-months to two years old and 37 percent for those aged two to five years.
But the Pfizer figure is based on very few cases and is thus considered preliminary. It also takes three doses to achieve its protection, with the third shot given eight weeks after the second, which is given three weeks after the first.
Moderna's vaccine should provide strong protection against severe disease after two doses, given four weeks apart, and the company is studying adding a booster that would raise efficacy levels against mild disease.
However, Moderna's decision to go with a higher dose is associated with higher levels of fevers in reaction to the vaccine compared to Pfizer.
There are some 20 million children aged four years and under in the United States.
-
Is breastfeeding too hyped up?
Most mothers want to try breastfeeding. But the majority don't stick with it through the first six months of a child's life. That can be due to structural issues like a lack of help at the hospital, aggressive marketing by companies that make baby formula, or a need to go back to work.
-
Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, plays his songs on new radio show
Drake debuted a new radio show on Thursday before the launch of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind. On his first episode, the rapper paid a tribute to the late Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala.
-
India midfielder recalls facing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland made a switch to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in a £85.5m deal (including agent fees and other add-ons), and was announced by the Manchester giants earlier this week. The Norwegian youngster, widely regarded as one of the most prolific goalscorers among the current generation, ended his Dortmund career with an incredible 86 goals in merely 89 games. For Norway, he has scored 20 goals in 21 appearances.
-
Anil Kapoor recalls visiting Neetu Kapoor's film set in 1975: ‘Bachcha tha main’
Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are busy promoting their new film JugJugg Jeeyo. In a new interview, Anil said that he had seen Neetu on set, she was filing her 1975 film Khel Khel Mein.
-
Father's Day 2022: WhatsApp tips to share with your fathers
There's not a single day where our beloved fathers don’t send a ‘good morning’ message on the family WhatsApp group or share a fun fact, unauthenticated of course. While the cyber world is an intriguing though informative space, it must be ensured that online safety and security remain top of mind for our loved ones. Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to encourage our fathers to understand the various safety tools and resources that can be used to stay safe online.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics