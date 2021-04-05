US asks Russia to explain 'provocations' on Ukraine border: State Department
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the United States would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine whether it occurred within Russian territory or within Ukraine.
The United States has asked Moscow to explain "provocations" on the border with Ukraine, the US State Department said on Monday, amid a Russian military build-up.
