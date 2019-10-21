e-paper
US bombed own airbase in Syria before withdrawing troops

The United States bombed its military base with landing facilities for transport aircraft in the Tal Baydar settlement close to the town of Tal Tamr, where fighting between the US-backed Kurdish forces and the Turkish army is underway, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

world Updated: Oct 21, 2019 02:26 IST
Asian News International
Damascus, Syria
American military convoy stops near the town of Tel Tamr, north Syria. Kurdish-led fighters and Turkish-backed forces clashed sporadically Sunday in northeastern Syria amid efforts to work out a Kurdish evacuation from a besieged border town, the first pull-back under the terms of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.
American military convoy stops near the town of Tel Tamr, north Syria. Kurdish-led fighters and Turkish-backed forces clashed sporadically Sunday in northeastern Syria amid efforts to work out a Kurdish evacuation from a besieged border town, the first pull-back under the terms of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.(AP)
         

The US armed forces demolished their own airbase in Al-Hasakah province in northeast Syria before abandoning it and withdrawing troops, Syrian media reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the US troops are currently preparing to abandon another base in Al-Hasakah near As-Sabheyeh dam.

On October 7, the United States announced withdrawing its troops from northeast Syria, two days before Turkey launched its military operation in the area with the declared aim to clear it of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Ankara are interchangeable. The White House said at the time that it would not “support or be involved in” Turkey’s operation.

A week later, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that an additional 1,000 troops would be withdrawn from the northern part of Syria for the sake of the US military to not end up trapped between rival armies. (Sputnik/ANI)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 02:23 IST

