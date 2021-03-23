US, Canada, UK call on China to end 'repression' in Xinjiang
"We stand united and call for justice for those suffering in Xinjiang," the three countries foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The United States, Canada and Great Britain denounced China on Monday for what they described as Beijing's "repressive practices" against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.
"We stand united and call for justice for those suffering in Xinjiang," the three countries foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
Inside border facility in Texas, migrants crowd together, new photos show
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:25 AM IST
The photos were released on Monday and were provided to Reuters by Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whose office said they were taken over the weekend.
Report that Joe Biden may spend $3 trillion is premature: White House
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The Times reported that Biden advisers are preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan.
Immigrant kids sleeping under foil blanket highlight Biden's border secrecy
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Administration officials have steadfastly refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in US custody, or the conditions they're living under, a crisis.
China retaliates after EU sanctions 4 officials over abuses against Uyghurs
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The reaction came immediately after the EU sanctioned four Chinese nationals and one entity as part of a raft of measures targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world.
US administers 126.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:43 PM IST
A total of 7,671,197 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
Afghan foreign minister on 3-day visit to Delhi for talks on peace process
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Atmar is visiting India close on the heels of a meeting of the “extended troika” on Afghanistan convened by Russia on March 18, and the trip will provide him an opportunity to exchange notes on recent developments related to the troubled peace process with Jaishankar.
Germany's Curevac to include virus variants in vaccine trials
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:25 PM IST
- The EU has approved four vaccines so far: mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, and AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's so-called viral vector vaccines.
EU imposes sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over abuses against Uyghurs
AP
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
The sanctions involve a freeze on the officials' assets and a ban on them travelling in the bloc.
Russian president Vladimir Putin to get Covid-19 vaccine shot tomorrow
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Putin told a meeting with government officials on Monday that he will get his shot “tomorrow,” without specifying which coronavirus vaccine out of the three approved for use in Russia he will take.
Fire guts Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, hundreds of shelters destroyed
AP
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, said in an email that fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers were at the scene.
EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The sanctions involve a freeze on their assets in the EU and a ban on them traveling in the bloc. European citizens and companies are not permitted to provide them with financial assistance.
Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30% drop in payments to state
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co, the kingdom’s largest taxpayer, transferred $110 billion to the government in 2020, down from nearly $159 billion the year before. The kingdom's 2021 budget plans to spend $263 billion, showing the significance of Aramco's payments to state coffers.
Gunmen kill at least 40 civilians in west Niger
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:24 PM IST
According to the source, who requested anonymity, the perpetrators, coming in large numbers on motorcycles, attacked Intazayenne, Bakorate and other locations, burnt down houses and opened fire on the local population.
Clashes in English city of Bristol leave 20 police injured
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Seven people were arrested during the protest, which started Sunday afternoon and ran through to the early hours of Monday morning. Police said the number of arrests would likely increase in coming days as officers study closed circuit television footage.