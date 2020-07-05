e-paper
Home / World News / US CDC reports 2,789,678 coronavirus cases, 129,305 deaths

US CDC reports 2,789,678 coronavirus cases, 129,305 deaths

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 3 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19(REUTERS)
         

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its count of coronavirus cases and deaths to 57,718 new cases and 661 deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 2,789,678 cases and 129,305 deaths.

It had earlier reported 52,492 cases 749 deaths. CDC did not respond to requests for clarification on Saturday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

