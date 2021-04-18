IND USA
A vehicle with US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry on board arrives to a state guest hotel during his visit, in Shanghai. (REUTERS)
US, China to work together against climate change issue joint statement

Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 07:05 AM IST

The US and China are committed to cooperating to tackle climate change, they said in a joint statement after meetings between senior envoys last week.

The two nations will work together and with other parties to support implementation of the Paris Agreement and to promote a successful UN climate change conference in Glasgow later this year, they said.

The US and China support the Paris Agreement’s aim to limit the increase in the global average temperature to below 2 degrees Celcius and to try to restrict it to 1.5 degrees Celcius, according to the statement.

The statement followed discussions in Shanghai on April 15 and 16 between US presidential climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua. Kerry’s visit was part of a tour that’s so far included India, the U.K., Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

