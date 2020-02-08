US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan
Updated: Feb 08, 2020 11:43 IST

"We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 6," an embassy spokesman told AFP.
Beijing
A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.
