US condemns China's move to alter Hong Kong's electoral system, calls it 'direct attack' on autonomy
As China prepares to alter Hong Kong's electoral system, the United States has condemned the continued assaults on the city's democratic institutions.
Speaking at the regular press briefing, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price on Friday (local time) said that bringing reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system is an attack on the region's autonomy and freedoms and the democratic processes.
"The United States condemns the PRC's [People's Republic of China] continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong," he said.
He further said, "The reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system... are a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, Hong Kong's freedoms and the democratic processes, limiting participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate in order to defy the clear will of the people of Hong Kong and to deny their voice in their own government."
Less than a year after imposing the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong, which could benefit the pro-establishment camp and further smother the political opposition in the city.
China has planned a fundamental overhaul of the city's normally contentious politics, the New York Times reported.
Zhang Yesui, a senior Communist Party official, announced on Thursday that China's national legislature planned to rewrite election rules in Hong Kong to ensure that the territory was run by patriots, which Beijing defines as people loyal to the national government and the Communist Party.
Zhang did not release the details of the proposal. But Lau Siu-kai, a senior adviser to the Chinese leadership on Hong Kong policy, has said the new approach is likely to call for the creation of a government agency to vet every candidate running not only for chief executive but for the legislature and other levels of office, including neighbourhood representatives.
The New York Times reported that the strategy will further concentrate power in the hands of the Communist Party in Hong Kong and decimate the political hopes of the territory's already beleaguered opposition for years to come.
The new reforms come months after China passed the nationals security law to quash the resistance to its rule in Hong Kong.
The electoral restrictions would be likely to further smother the opposition, which has been battered by arrests and detentions since Beijing imposed the security law in June.
On Sunday, in the most forceful use of the security law so far, the police charged 47 of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy advocates with conspiracy to commit subversion after they organised an election primary in July.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats split on jobless benefits slows Covid relief bill in Senate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital': Buckingham Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka buries first Covid-19 victims after long standoff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US condemns China's move to alter Hong Kong's electoral system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump faces another lawsuit over US Capitol attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 21 feet in first test drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 20,000 US organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US export ban could hit Covid vaccine supply, says SII chief
- India’s Biological E has tied up with J&J to potentially contract manufacture up to 600 million doses of its vaccine per year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crackdown in Myanmar continues as UNSC prepares to discuss crisis
- The violence took place as the US announced new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing to tighten grip on HK polls
- The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the week-long meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia
- A brief report published by news agency Xinhua says the central government will support the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to build the passageway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK detects 16 cases of new Covid-19 variant
- Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B.1.1.318 were first identified on February 15 and it was understood to have originated in the UK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic origin: WHO to publish report on Mar 15
- The controversy over the investigation organised by the World Health Organization and China about the origins of Covid-19 heated up as a group of scientists called for an independent probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge number of young migrants arriving at US border poses challenge for Biden
- Biden took office promising an immigration policy more humane than that of Donald Trump, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president's decisions are luring undocumented travelers in what amounts to a beacon effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox