US condemns Russia’s 'harsh tactics' on protesters, demands Navalny’s release

The United States has condemned the “persistent use of harsh tactics” by Russian authorities against journalists and supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. US secretary of state Anthony Blinken took to Twitter to reiterate government’s call, urging Russia to release everyone detained for “exercising their human rights”, including Alexei Navalny.

“The U.S. condemns the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight. We renew our call for Russia to release those detained for exercising their human rights, including Aleksey Navalny,” tweeted Blinken.

The statement comes after reports emerged that more than 1,600 protesters across Russia demanding the release of Navalny were detained. Navalny's allies have also claimed that his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was detained by Russian police at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday. The nationwide protests have rattled the Kremlin as Russian authorities struggle to contain the wave of demonstrations in support of the 44-year-old opposition leader.

Navalny was detained on January 17 as soon as he landed in Moscow for the first time after being treated in Germany for poisoning. Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) had said that the opposition leader was arrested over his failure to report to them as per the terms of a suspended sentence and probation period.

Navalny has been jailed multiple times over various charges, including embezzlement and holding unauthorised protests, which the Russian leader has denounced as politically motivated. He has been at the forefront of the anti-corruption struggle in Russia and has organised several demonstrations in the past against President Vladimir Putin and his political allies.

During a phone call earlier this week, US President Joe Biden called on his Russian counterpart to release Navalny. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press briefing that Biden pressed Putin on several issues, including Ukraine’s sovereignty, the SolarWind cyber hack, and release of Navalny.

