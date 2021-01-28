IND USA
Vaccines are considered critical to eventually defeating Covid-19, which has continued to re-emerge even in nations where it was brought under control.(REUTERS)
world news

US demands 'robust' Covid-19 origin probe as pandemic surges worldwide

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST

The United States demanded a "robust and clear" international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, as a team of World Health Organization experts in China waited Thursday for the green light to begin its long-awaited Covid-19 probe.

The call came as coronavirus infections shot past 100 million and governments scrambled to get their hands on scarce vaccine doses, with a bitter row erupting between the European Union and Britain over the supply of AstraZeneca shots.

Beijing has so far frustrated international efforts to track the origins of the virus, which has killed more than 2.1 million people globally, and only recently allowed the WHO team into China after repeated delays.

"It's imperative that we get to the bottom of the early days of the pandemic in China, and we've been supportive of an international investigation that we feel should be robust and clear," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had enraged China by accusing it of a botched response to the initial outbreak in Wuhan, and had led calls for an independent investigation.

China has sought to deflect blame for the massive global human and economic toll by suggesting -- without proof -- that the virus emerged somewhere else.

The highly anticipated WHO mission was expected to begin its work under tight security on Thursday as team members finished their 14-day quarantine after arriving in China.

But relatives of those who died in Wuhan have accused Chinese authorities of deleting their social media group and putting pressure on them to keep quiet, apparently to avoid any embarrassment during the WHO probe.

EU-Britain vaccine row

The pandemic has surged despite many nations kicking off mass vaccination programs, and one major issue in recent weeks has been of demand for jabs far outstripping supply.

With cases surging across Europe, the EU has demanded that AstraZeneca make up for delays by supplying doses from its factories in the UK.

But Britain has told the firm to honor its delivery promises too as it tries to accelerate its program, even using historic sites such as the Salisbury Cathedral and Lord's cricket ground as vaccination centers.

AstraZeneca has said there is simply not enough to go around.

At least 90 million doses of that vaccine, which AstraZeneca developed with the University of Oxford, will be produced in Japan, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Thursday, but local media said they may not be distributed until May.

Pfizer, which developed its successful vaccine with BioNTech, has revised higher its production target for this year from 1.3 billion doses to 2 billion.

While part of that is down to increased production, it is also impacted by a change in how the firm counts doses -- after initially saying each vial contained five, the pharma giant now says six shots can be extracted.

Olympics doubts

Vaccines are considered critical to eventually defeating Covid-19, which has continued to re-emerge even in nations where it was brought under control.

New Zealand confirmed two new cases of the more virulent South African coronavirus strain on Thursday, days after an initial case that ended a run of more than two months without any community transmission.

The Pacific nation topped a list published Thursday by the Lowy Institute, a top Australian think tank, assessing almost 100 countries on how they managed the pandemic.

Brazil was ranked the worst, at number 98, with Mexico, Colombia, Iran and the United States also near the bottom.

Vietnam, which made the top 10, on Thursday reported its first community transmission in nearly two months.

The lack of success globally in containing the pandemic sparked doubts about whether the delayed Tokyo Olympics can be held at all this year.

But the head of the International Olympic Committee insisted organizers were focused on how -- not if -- the Games will be held.

"Our task is to organize Olympic Games, not to cancel Olympic Games," said Thomas Bach.

"And that is why we will not add fuel to this speculation."

Moderna and Pfizer each are on track to deliver 100 million doses to the US by the end of March and another 100 million in the second quarter of the year.(AP)
world news

Why it's hard to make Covid-19 vaccines and boost supplies

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Makers of Covid-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up production to hundreds of millions of doses.
On Tuesday, members of Khalistani separatist groups and others were seen in support of farmers outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC.(ANI)
world news

Pro-Khalistani supporters vandalised Indian embassy in Rome on Republic Day

ANI, Rome
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The Indian government has been constantly raising its concerns with the Italian authorities and had done so recently as well in view of Republic Day, sources said.
Vaccines are considered critical to eventually defeating Covid-19, which has continued to re-emerge even in nations where it was brought under control.(REUTERS)
world news

US demands 'robust' Covid-19 origin probe as pandemic surges worldwide

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The call came as coronavirus infections shot past 100 million and governments scrambled to get their hands on scarce vaccine doses, with a bitter row erupting between the European Union and Britain over the supply of AstraZeneca shots.
China welcomed Biden's decisions to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization.(AP)
world news

Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to US

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Hong Kong, the western region of Xinjiang, the South China Sea and Taiwan were points of intensifying contention.
A Holocaust survivor receives the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, at a vaccination center on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Hundreds of Holocaust survivors in Austria and Slovakia were poised to get their first coronavirus vaccinations on Wednesday to acknowledge their past suffering with a special tribute 76 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis killed more than 1 million Jews and others. The vaccinations were also offered to all other Jews in the area older than 85. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)(AP)
world news

Survivors receive coronavirus vaccine on Holocaust Remembrance Day

ANI, Viena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a memorial day on January 27, every year that commemorates the six million victims of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945.
Representational Image. (NYT)
world news

Biden administration to let H-1B spouses work: What it means

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:58 AM IST
This comes as a relief for the Indian community in the US that lived with uncertainty after the Trump administration sought to take away their work authorisation as part of a larger effort to protect jobs for Americans
The WHO has tried to manage expectations for the investigation.(via REUTERS)
world news

WHO team in Wuhan set to leave quarantine in investigation of Covid origins

Reuters, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:42 AM IST
China's foreign ministry has also hinted on several occasions that the sudden closure of the US army laboratory at Fort Detrick in July 2019 is linked to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.
India's external affairs ministry said that the two NSAs agreed to work closely to advance India-US relations(PTI)
world news

US NSA dials Indian counterpart, discusses efforts to unite on global challenges

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:31 AM IST
The statement said that they discussed the importance of continuing close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, and promoting regional security.
The approved resolution calls for removing names that honored historical figures with direct or broad ties to slavery, oppression, racism or the “subjugation” of human beings.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

San Francisco to strip George Washington, Abraham Lincoln from school names

AP, San Francisco
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:09 AM IST
The decision by the San Francisco Board of Education in a 6-1 vote Tuesday night affects one-third of the city's schools and came nearly three years after the board started considering the idea.
The Imperial College London study found that the numbers infected with coronavirus are at their highest since the study began last May.(Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

English Covid-19 infections starting to fall, but prevalence still high: Study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:48 AM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday indicated that the Covid-19 lockdown in England would last until at least March 8, dashing any lingering hopes that schools would be able to fully reopen in February.
US President Joe Biden's focus on climate change has cheered international partners and environmental advocates, but upset Big Oil.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Biden unveiled a "whole-of-government approach" to put climate change concerns at the center of U.S. national security and foreign policy as well as domestic planning.
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House
world news

In multiple messsages, Joe Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • That stance was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Saturday that the contested islands were covered by the US-Japan Security Treaty.
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • The department did not cite any specific plots, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” for weeks after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
A pedestrian walks past a billboard reading "Please believe these days will pass" on Broadway Market in east London.(AFP File Photo )
world news

UK high streets are emptying at the fastest pace on record

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:45 AM IST
UK retail landlords were already grappling with falling rents and values before lockdowns accelerated the shift to online shopping and forced more stores to close.
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, is sworn in during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, US on Jan. 27, 2021. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Tony Blinken

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popular as the Iranian nuclear deal, was one of the key foreign policy achievements of the Obama-Biden Administration. The Previous Trump Administration withdrew from it.
