e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / World News / US Election 2020: Twitter outlines how it will label tweets claiming early poll victory

US Election 2020: Twitter outlines how it will label tweets claiming early poll victory

The move comes as the social network braces for what it has called an unusual election due to a high number of mail-in ballots that may cause a delay in final results.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:49 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
US-based accounts with over 100,000 followers and a significant engagement will also be considered for labelling, Twitter said.
US-based accounts with over 100,000 followers and a significant engagement will also be considered for labelling, Twitter said. (Reuters file photo)
         

Twitter Inc on Monday outlined a plan for placing warning labels on tweets from US election candidates and campaigns that claim victory in advance of official results.

The move comes as the social network braces for what it has called an unusual election due to a high number of mail-in ballots that may cause a delay in final results.

Beginning on election night through the inauguration, Twitter said it would place warning labels such as “official sources called this election differently”, or “official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted”.

US-based accounts with over 100,000 followers and a significant engagement will also be considered for labelling, Twitter said.

Also Read| US Election 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden race to woo voters in final hours before polling day

Social media companies are under pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the November vote.

In an updated blog, the company said it would consider state election officials and national news outlets such as ABC News, Associated Press, CNN and Fox News that have independent election decision desks as official sources for results.

Their official Twitter accounts will be exempted from labelling, the company said.

tags
top news
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In