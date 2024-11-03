US Election 2024 live updates: Trump says Harris ‘unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants’

US Election 2024 live: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures on the day of a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina,

US Election 2024 live: Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat rival Kamala Harris are holding competing rallies across the battleground states in the last week of their campaign for the US presidency. Harris will campaign in the Great Lakes state of Michigan, whose support is seen as essential to any Democrat. She will begin her day in Detroit before stopping in Pontiac and holding an evening rally at Michigan State University....Read More

Trump had won the traditionally “blue” state on his way to defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections. Biden won back the state in 2020, backed unionised workers and a large Black American community.

Trump will visit three battleground states on Sunday -Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

"The choice could not be clearer for Pennsylvanians: President Donald J. Trump stands for America First policies while Kamala Harris represents incompetence and dangerously liberal policies that are devastating Pennsylvania families," the Trump campaign said.

“If Kamala wins, you are 3 days away from the start of a 1929-style economic depression. If I win, you are 3 days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen,” Trump wrote on Sunday in a post on X.

On Saturday, Trump sought to portray his baseless claim that immigrants were “stealing jobs” from Black Americans. Trump repeated such claims in North Carolina and Virginia, alleging that Black workers are being fired and their positions are being given to migrants.

Seventy-five million people have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday's climax. As of Saturday evening, neither Trump nor Harris had a margin greater than three points in the seven battleground states.